How two extremists planned ‘mass murder’ of Jewish community in Manchester

Amar Hussein, left, and Walid Saadaoui in Dover
Amar Hussein, left, and Walid Saadaoui in Dover (Greater Manchester Police)
  • Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein have been handed life sentences for plotting a mass shooting targeting an antisemitism march and a Jewish community in Manchester.
  • Saadaoui had planned to smuggle four AK-47 rifles, two pistols, and 900 rounds of ammunition into the UK for the attack.
  • The plot, driven by extremist ideology and admiration for ISIS, was foiled after Saadaoui shared his plans with an undercover operative.
  • Saadaoui was arrested in May 2024 while attempting to take possession of assault rifles and ammunition.
  • Prosecutors stated that had the terrorists succeeded, it would have resulted in mass murder and been one of the deadliest attacks on Jewish communities in the UK.
