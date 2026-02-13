How two extremists planned ‘mass murder’ of Jewish community in Manchester
- Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein have been handed life sentences for plotting a mass shooting targeting an antisemitism march and a Jewish community in Manchester.
- Saadaoui had planned to smuggle four AK-47 rifles, two pistols, and 900 rounds of ammunition into the UK for the attack.
- The plot, driven by extremist ideology and admiration for ISIS, was foiled after Saadaoui shared his plans with an undercover operative.
- Saadaoui was arrested in May 2024 while attempting to take possession of assault rifles and ammunition.
- Prosecutors stated that had the terrorists succeeded, it would have resulted in mass murder and been one of the deadliest attacks on Jewish communities in the UK.
