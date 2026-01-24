Amazon worker files claim over her right to pump breast milk at work
- Isharae Jackson, a mother of twins, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Amazon, alleging “constant harassment” and “discriminatory practices” regarding her right to pump breast milk at work.
- Jackson, who worked at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Staten Island, claims managers monitored her lactation breaks, docked her pay for travel time to a distant mother's room, and subjected her to accusatory questions.
- She alleges that after complaining about the discrimination, she faced retaliatory write-ups for minor infractions that non-nursing colleagues could rectify, ultimately leading her to stop breastfeeding for fear of losing her job.
- Jackson's concerns were reportedly ignored by HR, and she was later terminated in mid-June 2025, which she claims was in retaliation for opposing Amazon's discriminatory practices.
- The lawsuit seeks an injunction against discrimination, lost wages, compensatory damages for emotional distress, and punitive damages, highlighting that federal law protects pumping rights and similar cases have been brought against large corporations previously.