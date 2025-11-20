Family furious after Amazon delivery driver ‘runs over dog and then leaves’
A German Shepherd named Molly was severely injured after an Amazondelivery driver ran over her outside her owner's home in Otley, West Yorkshire.
CCTV footage shows the unmarked van driving over the dog, reversing, and then leaving without delivering the package.
Molly's owner, Steve Cockerham, faces a £1,200 vet bill and the possibility of risky surgery or euthanasia for his pet, who is now effectively a three-legged dog.
Mr Cockerham criticised Amazon's response, which included sending a £25 pet bed and stating that reimbursement for vet expenses would only be considered after all final invoices are submitted, as drivers are independent contractors.
West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, while Mr Cockerham has also reported a separate incident where his daughter was propositioned by Amazon drivers on their property.
