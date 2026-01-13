Amazon is one step closer to UK drone delivery launch
- Amazon has begun testing drone flights from its Darlington test centre in the UK, in preparation for its airborne delivery service.
- The company confirmed that deliveries are not yet being made, but the service is expected to officially launch in 2026.
- Once launched, eligible customers in Darlington will be able to receive items weighing less than five pounds within two hours.
- Amazon will deploy its MK30 drones, which are designed to operate quietly and use sophisticated technology to avoid obstacles.
- The tech giant is working closely with Darlington Council and the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.