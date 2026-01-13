Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amazon is one step closer to UK drone delivery launch

Related: Amazon to launch drone deliveries in the UK
  • Amazon has begun testing drone flights from its Darlington test centre in the UK, in preparation for its airborne delivery service.
  • The company confirmed that deliveries are not yet being made, but the service is expected to officially launch in 2026.
  • Once launched, eligible customers in Darlington will be able to receive items weighing less than five pounds within two hours.
  • Amazon will deploy its MK30 drones, which are designed to operate quietly and use sophisticated technology to avoid obstacles.
  • The tech giant is working closely with Darlington Council and the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in