Amazon confirms biggest job cuts since 2023
- Amazon plans to cut about 16,000 jobs globally as part of efforts to streamline its operations.
- This latest round of lay-offs follows previous significant job cuts, including about 14,000 positions axed last year and 27,000 in 2023.
- The majority of the impacted jobs will be in the US, but some roles in the UK operation will also be removed.
- Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said these cuts are to strengthen the organisation and are not intended to be a new regular rhythm of broad reductions.
- The GMB union criticised Amazon, saying the company cannot be trusted to do right by working people and is fixated on profits at the expense of workers.