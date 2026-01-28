Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon confirms biggest job cuts since 2023

Amazon to close physical 'Go' and 'Fresh' grocery stores, expand Whole Foods Market
  • Amazon plans to cut about 16,000 jobs globally as part of efforts to streamline its operations.
  • This latest round of lay-offs follows previous significant job cuts, including about 14,000 positions axed last year and 27,000 in 2023.
  • The majority of the impacted jobs will be in the US, but some roles in the UK operation will also be removed.
  • Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said these cuts are to strengthen the organisation and are not intended to be a new regular rhythm of broad reductions.
  • The GMB union criticised Amazon, saying the company cannot be trusted to do right by working people and is fixated on profits at the expense of workers.
