What you need to know about Amazon’s new Starlink rival
- Amazon has unveiled its new satellite internet service, Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, positioning it as a direct competitor to SpaceX's Starlink.
- Amazon claims Leo offers the world's fastest commercial satellite internet, with its Leo Ultra antenna achieving download speeds of up to 1Gbps.
- This speed significantly surpasses Starlink's current 200Mbps (with a peak of 475Mbps), despite Amazon Leo currently operating only 150 satellites compared to Starlink's approximately 8,500.
- Amazon Leo is presently available to a select group of business customers, including Hunt Energy Network, Vanu Inc, and JetBlue, with a broader rollout expected next year.
- Amazon plans to expand its satellite constellation to 3,236, while SpaceX intends to grow its Starlink network to 12,000 satellites.