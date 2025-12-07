Amazon recalls hundreds of thousands electronics over fire risk
- Over 200,000 INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks have been recalled from Amazon due to potential fire and burn hazards.
- The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall for model BI-b41 power banks sold between August 2021 and April 2022.
- The lithium-ion batteries in these devices can overheat and ignite, leading to 15 reported incidents, including 11 fires, three minor burn injuries, and over $380,000 in property damage.
- Affected power banks are black or blue with an INIU logo and paw-print LED, specifically those with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21.
- Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled power banks, visit INIU's recall page for a full refund, and contact their local waste collection centre for proper disposal.