American Airlines flight issues mid-air emergency alert
- An American Airlines flight from Miami to Quito, Ecuador, was forced to return to its departure airport on Saturday evening.
- Flight AA2259 issued a squawk 7700 emergency alert, the signal for a general emergency, mid-journey.
- The Boeing 737 MAX 8 made a U-turn over Cuba due to a disruptive customer on board.
- The flight landed safely at Miami International shortly before 10pm, with no reported passenger or crew injuries.
- Passengers were subsequently rebooked on a replacement flight to Quito the following day.
