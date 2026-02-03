Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American Airlines flight issues mid-air emergency alert

The American Airlines flight issued a squawk 7700 emergency alert
The American Airlines flight issued a squawk 7700 emergency alert (Getty)
  • An American Airlines flight from Miami to Quito, Ecuador, was forced to return to its departure airport on Saturday evening.
  • Flight AA2259 issued a squawk 7700 emergency alert, the signal for a general emergency, mid-journey.
  • The Boeing 737 MAX 8 made a U-turn over Cuba due to a disruptive customer on board.
  • The flight landed safely at Miami International shortly before 10pm, with no reported passenger or crew injuries.
  • Passengers were subsequently rebooked on a replacement flight to Quito the following day.
