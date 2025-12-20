Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline stops awarding loyalty points for economy fares

For the past three years, basic economy fares earned two miles and two loyalty points per $1 spent, down from five miles and five points before 2022
  • American Airlines has stopped awarding loyalty points and miles for basic economy fares.
  • The policy change was discovered by frequent flyers via an update to the airline's terms and conditions online, with no prior email notification or press release issued.
  • Customers purchasing basic economy tickets on or after 17 December 2025 will no longer earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points towards status.
  • Tickets bought on or before 16 December 2025 will still accrue miles and points, even if the flight is scheduled for 2026.
  • This decision is viewed as an attempt to encourage passengers to purchase more expensive ticket types, a strategy previously adopted by Delta Air Lines in 2021.
