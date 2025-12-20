Airline stops awarding loyalty points for economy fares
- American Airlines has stopped awarding loyalty points and miles for basic economy fares.
- The policy change was discovered by frequent flyers via an update to the airline's terms and conditions online, with no prior email notification or press release issued.
- Customers purchasing basic economy tickets on or after 17 December 2025 will no longer earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points towards status.
- Tickets bought on or before 16 December 2025 will still accrue miles and points, even if the flight is scheduled for 2026.
- This decision is viewed as an attempt to encourage passengers to purchase more expensive ticket types, a strategy previously adopted by Delta Air Lines in 2021.