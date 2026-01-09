Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American Airlines introduces free in-flight Wi-Fi

  • American Airlines has begun rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi, with plans for it to be available on nearly every flight by spring 2026.
  • To access the complimentary Wi-Fi, passengers must be enrolled in the carrier's "AAdvantage" loyalty programme.
  • The service is being introduced in phases, starting with American's narrowbody 737s and A320s, and dual-class regional jets.
  • American's Wi-Fi, delivered via AT&T, offers speeds of approximately 60 Mbps, which is slower than United Airlines' Starlink service.
  • While other major US airlines like United and Delta offer free Wi-Fi to loyalty members, JetBlue provides free high-speed Wi-Fi to all passengers without a membership requirement.
