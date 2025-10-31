The surprising fear that Americans share above all others
- A survey by Chapman University reveals that government corruption remains the top fear among Americans for the tenth consecutive year.
- Nearly 70 per cent of over 1,000 respondents expressed fear of government corruption, a sentiment shared across political affiliations.
- Researchers suggest this widespread fear is driven by the perception that money distorts the political process and powerful interests undermine public good.
- Other significant concerns include loved ones becoming seriously ill, economic collapse, cyber-terrorism, and the prospect of the US entering another world war.
- Experts highlight that while many fears are legitimate, public perception is often influenced by political and media discourse, which can exaggerate threats.