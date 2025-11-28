Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Missing American tourist located after eight-day search in the Caribbean

(The Government of Sint Maarten )
  • An American tourist, Ann Evans, 55, was reported missing after failing to return to her Holland America Line cruise ship in Sint Maarten on November 20.
  • Evans had disembarked the ship for an excursion to Marigot, French Saint Martin, but did not return to the bus or the vessel.
  • Authorities launched an eight-day search for Evans following her disappearance from the cruise.
  • Police discovered that Evans had used her passport to check into a hotel on the French side of the island.
  • Following coordination with partners, authorities confirmed on Friday that contact had been made with Evans, ensuring her safety.
