Missing American tourist located after eight-day search in the Caribbean
- An American tourist, Ann Evans, 55, was reported missing after failing to return to her Holland America Line cruise ship in Sint Maarten on November 20.
- Evans had disembarked the ship for an excursion to Marigot, French Saint Martin, but did not return to the bus or the vessel.
- Authorities launched an eight-day search for Evans following her disappearance from the cruise.
- Police discovered that Evans had used her passport to check into a hotel on the French side of the island.
- Following coordination with partners, authorities confirmed on Friday that contact had been made with Evans, ensuring her safety.