Joy for parents after worrying discovery while baby was still in womb

A private gender scan revealed baby Ezra was ‘missing’ a hand
A private gender scan revealed baby Ezra was ‘missing’ a hand (Collect/PA Real Life)
  • Parents Tom Noble and Faith Richmond have spoken of how they discovered their unborn son was missing his left hand at 15 weeks pregnant.
  • Doctors diagnosed amniotic band syndrome, explaining a tissue band had "severed" the baby's hand from the mid-forearm.
  • Despite the harrowing discovery and weekly monitoring, baby Ezra was born "happy and healthy" in April 2025.
  • His parents expressed immense relief and are resolute that Ezra's condition will not hinder his future development or achievements.
  • In September 2025, Tom completed the Great North Run, raising over £3,500 for Tommy's charity to increase awareness of the condition.
