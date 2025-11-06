Joy for parents after worrying discovery while baby was still in womb
- Parents Tom Noble and Faith Richmond have spoken of how they discovered their unborn son was missing his left hand at 15 weeks pregnant.
- Doctors diagnosed amniotic band syndrome, explaining a tissue band had "severed" the baby's hand from the mid-forearm.
- Despite the harrowing discovery and weekly monitoring, baby Ezra was born "happy and healthy" in April 2025.
- His parents expressed immense relief and are resolute that Ezra's condition will not hinder his future development or achievements.
- In September 2025, Tom completed the Great North Run, raising over £3,500 for Tommy's charity to increase awareness of the condition.