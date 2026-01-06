Airport workers have snowball fight amid Amsterdam travel chaos
- Staff at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport were seen having a snowball fight and building a snowman amidst widespread flight cancellations.
- A passenger, Caitlin Spelbos, witnessed the staff's activities on 5 January while waiting at a gate.
- Mass flight cancellations at Schiphol Airport continued for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.
- The disruptions were attributed to severe snow and ice conditions affecting the region.
- Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that 45 per cent of Amsterdam's flights were cancelled on Tuesday.