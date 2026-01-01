Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic church ‘no longer salvageable’ after massive blaze

Huge fire tears through iconic 154-year-old Amsterdam church
  • Firefighters battled a significant blaze at the historic Vondelkerk in central Amsterdam during the early hours of New Year's Day.
  • The Vondelkerk, originally consecrated in 1880, had been converted into a multi-use public building after falling into disrepair and being sold in 1977.
  • Emergency services confirmed the building is “no longer salvageable” and warned that “the whole church may collapse” due to the fire's intensity.
  • Footage depicted the scale of the fire, with crews utilising turntable ladders in an attempt to extinguish the flames from height.
  • The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and no injuries were reported.
