Historic church ‘no longer salvageable’ after massive blaze
- Firefighters battled a significant blaze at the historic Vondelkerk in central Amsterdam during the early hours of New Year's Day.
- The Vondelkerk, originally consecrated in 1880, had been converted into a multi-use public building after falling into disrepair and being sold in 1977.
- Emergency services confirmed the building is “no longer salvageable” and warned that “the whole church may collapse” due to the fire's intensity.
- Footage depicted the scale of the fire, with crews utilising turntable ladders in an attempt to extinguish the flames from height.
- The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and no injuries were reported.