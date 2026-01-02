Flights cancelled as snow and wind causes disruption at Amsterdam airport
- Thousands of passengers travelling between the UK and Amsterdam faced widespread flight cancellations and significant delays on Friday, 2 January.
- The disruption was caused by severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
- Over 60 flights connecting the UK and the Dutch hub were grounded, affecting approximately 7,000 travellers.
- Major airlines such as KLM, easyJet, and British Airways cancelled numerous services from various UK airports, including Heathrow, London City, Manchester, and Birmingham.
- Passengers whose flights were cancelled are entitled to re-routing on the soonest available flight and provision of meals and accommodation until they reach their destination.