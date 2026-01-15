Amtrak unveils new Airo train in time for World Cup travel
- Brand-new Amtrak Airo trains are scheduled to debut in 2026 on the Amtrak Cascades route, connecting cities such as Eugene, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, Canada.
- These new trains are intended to transport fans to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle and Vancouver, replacing the current Talgo Series 8 trainsets.
- The Airo trains feature automated boarding steps for improved accessibility, touchless restroom controls, and are designed to be more fuel-efficient, producing significantly less air pollution.
- While the Airo is capable of reaching 125mph, its operating speed on the Cascades route will be limited to 79mph due to existing track restrictions.
- The Amtrak Cascades route is the initial recipient of the Airo trainsets, with a total of 83 new units planned for rollout across various US routes, following the introduction of Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor.