Amtrak unveils new Airo train in time for World Cup travel

The new Amtrak Cascades train launching in the Pacific Northwest
  • Brand-new Amtrak Airo trains are scheduled to debut in 2026 on the Amtrak Cascades route, connecting cities such as Eugene, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, Canada.
  • These new trains are intended to transport fans to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle and Vancouver, replacing the current Talgo Series 8 trainsets.
  • The Airo trains feature automated boarding steps for improved accessibility, touchless restroom controls, and are designed to be more fuel-efficient, producing significantly less air pollution.
  • While the Airo is capable of reaching 125mph, its operating speed on the Cascades route will be limited to 79mph due to existing track restrictions.
  • The Amtrak Cascades route is the initial recipient of the Airo trainsets, with a total of 83 new units planned for rollout across various US routes, following the introduction of Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor.
