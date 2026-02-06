Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists recreate 3,500-year-old ancient Egyptian perfumes

Related: What it was really like being an ancient Egyptian embalmer
  • Scientists have developed new methods to recreate perfumes used during ancient Egyptian mummification processes.
  • This advance, utilising improved tools to study volatile organic compounds (VOCs), offers unprecedented insight into ancient perfumery, medicine, and rituals.
  • The recreated fragrances were derived from a set of four Egyptian canopic jars belonging to Lady Senetnay, a noblewoman from around 1450 BC.
  • These new methods are being used in museums, with 'scented cards' available for visitors during tours at the Museum August Kestner in Hanover, Germany.
  • The initiative aims to provide multisensory experiences, moving beyond traditional displays to offer a deeper, more emotional understanding of ancient mummification practices.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in