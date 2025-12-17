Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Left-wing candidate elected as new leader of UK’s biggest trade union

Andrea Egan, who has been elected general secretary of Unison
Andrea Egan, who has been elected general secretary of Unison (Handout)
  • Andrea Egan has been elected general secretary of Unison, the UK's largest trade union, in a surprise result.
  • She secured 58,579 votes, defeating the incumbent Christina McAnea, who received 39,353 votes.
  • Egan, who is aligned with the left of the Labour movement, will commence her five-year term representing public service workers next month.
  • She stated the election signifies "ordinary Unison members are at long last taking charge of our union" and pledged to challenge employers and politicians.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Egan and acknowledged McAnea's significant contributions, particularly to the Employment Rights Bill.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in