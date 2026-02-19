Watch cars arrive as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is arrested
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, 19 February, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- The arrest occurred at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he has been residing at Wood Farm.
- Police confirmed they are carrying out searches at properties in both Berkshire and Norfolk.
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, aged 66, remains in police custody following his arrest.
- He had moved to Wood Farm on the estate after vacating the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
