Support for British monarchy falls amid Epstein scandal fallout

Royal family's silence on Epstein-Andrew scandal will backfire, warns expert
  • Support for the British monarchy has fallen to 45 per cent, a three-point drop, amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • Thames Valley Police are assessing allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as a UK trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • New claims, emerging from U.S. Department of Justice documents, also suggest a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and a threesome was requested in Florida.
  • Buckingham Palace stated the King has expressed "profound concern" and is ready to support the police, while the Prince and Princess of Wales are "deeply concerned" by the revelations.
  • Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic highlighted the declining support, with their CEO Graham Smith reporting Andrew to the police over the trade envoy allegations and calling for a debate on a post-monarchy Britain.
