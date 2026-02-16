Pressure mounting on police to probe Andrew’s Epstein links
- Authorities are facing renewed pressure to launch a full investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, following calls from a former business secretary.
- Emails released in the Epstein files suggest Andrew, while serving as a government trade envoy, forwarded official reports on trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam to Epstein in 2010 and 2011.
- Sir Vince Cable, former business secretary, described the activity as 'totally unacceptable' and urged police to investigate for potential criminal corruption and a government inquiry into how it was allowed to happen.
- The UK's top prosecutor, Stephen Parkinson, affirmed that 'nobody is above the law' and expressed confidence in police independence regarding any investigation.
- Thames Valley Police confirmed they are assessing allegations of misconduct in public office related to the shared documents and are in discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service.
