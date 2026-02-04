Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew’s arrival in Sandringham met with frosty reception from locals

Royal expert warns there's 'more to come' in Epstein files: 'It can only get worse'
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relocation from his Windsor mansion to the King's Sandringham Estate has been met with a frosty reception from local residents.
  • He is reportedly staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage in Wolferton, with a permanent move to Marsh Farm anticipated by early April.
  • The presence of press photographers and television crews near his temporary residence has disrupted the usually tranquil village.
  • Anonymous residents expressed concerns that the location is too public, suggesting he should be in a more secluded area to avoid media attention.
  • Members of the public visiting the Sandringham Estate also voiced disapproval, criticising his continued luxurious lifestyle despite his circumstances.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in