Andrew’s arrival in Sandringham met with frosty reception from locals
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relocation from his Windsor mansion to the King's Sandringham Estate has been met with a frosty reception from local residents.
- He is reportedly staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage in Wolferton, with a permanent move to Marsh Farm anticipated by early April.
- The presence of press photographers and television crews near his temporary residence has disrupted the usually tranquil village.
- Anonymous residents expressed concerns that the location is too public, suggesting he should be in a more secluded area to avoid media attention.
- Members of the public visiting the Sandringham Estate also voiced disapproval, criticising his continued luxurious lifestyle despite his circumstances.
