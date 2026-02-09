Andrew ‘sent confidential reports’ to convicted sex offender Epstein
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential government reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice.
- The emails indicate that Andrew forwarded reports from his official trade envoy visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam in late 2010.
- He also reportedly included Epstein in a confidential brief regarding investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve 2010.
- These communications occurred after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, despite Andrew's previous claims of cutting contact in December 2010.
- The revelations highlight a potential breach of confidentiality, as official guidance states trade envoys are bound by secrecy, including under the Official Secrets Acts.
