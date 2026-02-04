Andrew met with frosty reception after Sandringham move
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relocation from his Windsor mansion to the King's Sandringham Estate has been met with a frosty reception from local residents.
- He is reportedly staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage in Wolferton, with a permanent move to Marsh Farm nearby anticipated by early April.
- Local villagers expressed concerns about the increased media presence and felt a more secluded location would have been preferable for him.
- Locals at the Sandringham Visitor Centre also voiced negative opinions, questioning his status as an “outcast” while still living in luxury on a royal estate.
- Some residents described the move as the Royal Family “dumping their royal rubbish” on the community, highlighting dissatisfaction with his presence.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks