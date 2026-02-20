Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from line of succession, Brits say

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: Royal historian says this is 'more of a crisis than passing of Princess Diana'
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and subsequently released under investigation.
  • The arrest followed allegations that he shared sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, claims that emerged from new 'Epstein files' emails.
  • A YouGov poll revealed that 82 per cent of Britons believe Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession.
  • King Charles expressed 'deepest concern' over his brother's arrest, calling for a full, fair, and proper investigative process.
  • Removing someone from the line of succession requires new legislation passed by all Commonwealth parliaments, a process more complex than a monarch simply removing titles.
