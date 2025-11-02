Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew will lose last military title by order of King Charles

Andrew will be stripped of his final, naval title at the wish of King Charles
Andrew will be stripped of his final, naval title at the wish of King Charles (PA Wire)
  • Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is to be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, his last remaining military title.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey announced his department is "working to remove" the rank, which Andrew received on his 55th birthday in 2015.
  • This decision follows Andrew handing back his other honorary military titles in 2022 due to his connections with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Ministers were guided by the King's decisions, who also recently stripped Andrew of his peerages and the title of prince.
  • Claims have emerged that Andrew routinely refused to sign off official statements supporting survivors of abuse connected to Epstein, with the King reportedly having "lost patience".
