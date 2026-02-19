Andrew’s arrest dubbed ‘worst nightmare for the palace’
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday 19 February, at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
- The former Duke of York, 66, was arrested over allegations of misconduct in public office.
- Royal expert Jennie Bond described the arrest as an "extraordinary and shocking" development.
- She said that the arrest is “probably the worst nightmare for the palace and for the King”.
- She noted that pressure had been building for weeks, though she had anticipated searches of Andrew’s residence rather than an arrest.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks