Andrew’s arrest dubbed ‘worst nightmare for the palace’

Andrew’s arrest is ‘nightmare’ for Charles, royal expert Jennie Bond says
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday 19 February, at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
  • The former Duke of York, 66, was arrested over allegations of misconduct in public office.
  • Royal expert Jennie Bond described the arrest as an "extraordinary and shocking" development.
  • She said that the arrest is “probably the worst nightmare for the palace and for the King”.
  • She noted that pressure had been building for weeks, though she had anticipated searches of Andrew’s residence rather than an arrest.
