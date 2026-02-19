Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police issue statement after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves station

Police seen outside Royal Lodge in Windsor and Sandringham after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
  • Thames Valley Police has confirmed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation following his arrest on Thursday morning.
  • Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since been released from a police station; police also confirmed searches at his home have ended.
  • A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded”.
  • The arrest is part of an investigation into his dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, specifically claims he shared sensitive information as the UK’s trade envoy; police officers have also searched properties linked to him, including the Royal Lodge residence.
  • King Charles expressed “deepest concern” over his brother's arrest, while Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
