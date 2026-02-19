Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How long can Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be held by UK police after arrest?

Police commentator reveals how long Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be held by police
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, 19 February, at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
  • Thames Valley Police detained him over allegations of misconduct in public office.
  • Police commentator Danny Shaw explained that a suspect can be held for a maximum of 96 hours, requiring multiple extensions from police and a magistrates’ court.
  • Shaw noted that most suspects are typically held for 12 or 24 hours before being charged or released.
  • He stressed the significance of the arrest, as it allows police to seize documents and carry out searches.
