Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tries to evade media at palace event

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attended the christening of his granddaughter, Athena, at St James’s Palace, marking his first royal event since being stripped of his titles.
  • He was spotted attempting to evade waiting media by entering through a side gate in a green Range Rover.
  • The King officially removed Andrew's HRH style and prince title due to his “serious lapses of judgement” over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The private ceremony for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter was also attended by Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, and James Blunt, with no senior royals present.
  • Andrew is subject to a Metropolitan Police inquiry into claims that he passed Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s details to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.
