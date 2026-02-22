Palace ‘working with Government’ to remove Andrew from line of succession
- King Charles will reportedly not oppose plans to remove his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the royal line of succession.
- Royal sources informed The Guardian that the King would not block legislation preventing Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.
- Calls for Andrew's removal are growing due to his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, which saw him arrested and questioned for 11 hours this week.
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly reviewing plans for an Act of Parliament to enable the removal.
- Defence minister Luke Pollard said the UK Government was working with Buckingham Palace to prevent Andrew from potentially becoming monarch.
