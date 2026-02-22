Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Palace ‘working with Government’ to remove Andrew from line of succession

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves police station following arrest
  • King Charles will reportedly not oppose plans to remove his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the royal line of succession.
  • Royal sources informed The Guardian that the King would not block legislation preventing Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.
  • Calls for Andrew's removal are growing due to his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, which saw him arrested and questioned for 11 hours this week.
  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly reviewing plans for an Act of Parliament to enable the removal.
  • Defence minister Luke Pollard said the UK Government was working with Buckingham Palace to prevent Andrew from potentially becoming monarch.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in