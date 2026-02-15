UK’s chief prosecutor sends warning as Andrew faces police probe
- Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, has stated that "nobody is above the law" as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a police probe.
- Thames Valley Police are investigating claims that Andrew shared confidential reports with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.
- The alleged leaks include official reports from trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam between 2010 and 2011.
- The investigation will determine if sharing this information constitutes misconduct in public office.
- Lord Peter Mandelson is also under police investigation by the Metropolitan Police for allegedly sending market-sensitive information to Epstein.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks