Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How old is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and could he still inherit the throne?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be 'removed as eighth in line to the throne,' says royal expert
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday – his 66th birthday – following allegations linked to files concerning convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Despite his arrest and having relinquished his royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the British throne, as removal from the succession requires new legislation.
  • King Charles III is the current monarch, with Prince William first in line, followed by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
  • The 2013 Succession to the Crown Act ensures that the eldest child, regardless of gender, succeeds to the throne, placing Princess Charlotte ahead of her younger brother Prince Louis.
  • Prince Harry is fifth in line, followed by his children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at eighth position.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in