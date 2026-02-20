Tearful Ashley James speaks out on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest
- This Morning panellist Ashley James became visibly emotional during a discussion about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.
- Ms James, a sexual assault survivor, expressed relief at the arrest and spoke in solidarity with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, including the late Virginia Giuffre.
- She clarified that Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest was for misconduct in public office, not the alleged sexual abuse of Ms Giuffre.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday morning (19 February) on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- He was released from police custody 11 hours later and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks