Murder suspect crashes on highway after high speed police chase
- A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Nunez led police on a high-speed chase on a Los Angeles freeway.
- The pursuit began after Deputy Nunez was shot dead during a domestic violence report in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Monday.
- The motorbike rider reached speeds of 140 mph before being clipped by a sedan, causing him to crash; the sedan was driven by an off-duty narcotics officer.
- The suspect was taken to hospital in a stable condition after officers administered first aid at the scene.
- San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson stated his office would consider charging the suspect with the murder of a peace officer, while Deputy Nunez, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and young daughter, was posthumously honoured.