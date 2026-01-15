Petrol station burglar falls from ceiling four times during clumsy getaway
- Andrew Pickering, 50, was caught on CCTV repeatedly falling from a stepladder while attempting a clumsy escape through the roof of a petrol station he was burgling in Ouston, Durham.
- The footage shows Pickering clambering up the ladder and falling back to the ground four times before eventually exiting through a door.
- During the break-in on 21 October, Pickering stole cigarettes and bottles, and caused approximately £3,219 worth of loss and damage.
- A forensic examination linked blood found at the scene to Pickering, who was later charged.
- Pickering was sentenced to 12 months in prison for two counts of burglary, while his accomplice, Daniel Reay, received a community order.