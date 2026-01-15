Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Petrol station burglar falls from ceiling four times during clumsy getaway

Burglar caught on camera falling five times while trying to make robbery getaway
  • Andrew Pickering, 50, was caught on CCTV repeatedly falling from a stepladder while attempting a clumsy escape through the roof of a petrol station he was burgling in Ouston, Durham.
  • The footage shows Pickering clambering up the ladder and falling back to the ground four times before eventually exiting through a door.
  • During the break-in on 21 October, Pickering stole cigarettes and bottles, and caused approximately £3,219 worth of loss and damage.
  • A forensic examination linked blood found at the scene to Pickering, who was later charged.
  • Pickering was sentenced to 12 months in prison for two counts of burglary, while his accomplice, Daniel Reay, received a community order.
