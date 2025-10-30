Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew stripped of prince title by King Charles and must move out of Royal Lodge

Pa News
Andrew’s past ‘catching up with him’ amid controversy over home
  • King Charles is stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and honours, and evicting him from his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
  • The decision follows growing pressure due to his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
  • Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is expected to move to a privately funded property on the Sandringham Estate.
  • Buckingham Palace said “their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.
  • While Andrew will move to alternative private accommodation, he continues to deny the allegations against him.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in