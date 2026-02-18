More pressure piled on Andrew over his relationship with Epstein
- Rachel Reeves stated that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "owes it to the victims" of Jeffrey Epstein to disclose what he knows about the treatment of young women and girls.
- The Chancellor emphasised that Mountbatten-Windsor has "a lot of questions to answer" regarding his association with the convicted sex offender.
- This call follows the release of US Department of Justice documents which reportedly showed Mountbatten-Windsor sharing confidential reports from his UK trade envoy role with Epstein.
- Nigel Farage also suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should "clearly" face a police investigation, noting that more questions have emerged since the files' release.
- Separately, Robert Jenrick is expected to label net zero efforts a "distraction" for the Bank of England in his first major speech as Reform UK's Treasury spokesman.
