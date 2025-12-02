Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crown Estate to be investigated by MPs over Andrew’s use of Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not responded to US Congress over Epstein files
  • The Public Accounts Committee will launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate's property leases to the royal family, specifically addressing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s rental agreement.
  • Andrew is expected to vacate Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate, having been stripped of his titles due to ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • His lease agreement included a provision for a 'compensatory sum' if he moved out of the 30-room mansion before 2078.
  • Andrew gave 12 months' notice, which would have entitled him to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy early.
  • The Crown Estate has stated he is unlikely to receive this compensation, citing necessary repairs and dilapidations that will be taken into account.
