Crown Estate to be investigated by MPs over Andrew’s use of Royal Lodge
- The Public Accounts Committee will launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate's property leases to the royal family, specifically addressing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s rental agreement.
- Andrew is expected to vacate Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate, having been stripped of his titles due to ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
- His lease agreement included a provision for a 'compensatory sum' if he moved out of the 30-room mansion before 2078.
- Andrew gave 12 months' notice, which would have entitled him to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy early.
- The Crown Estate has stated he is unlikely to receive this compensation, citing necessary repairs and dilapidations that will be taken into account.