Date set for when Andrew must leave the Royal Lodge by
- King Charles is evicting Andrew from Royal Lodge and stripping him of all remaining royal titles, including 'prince'.
- Andrew will relocate to a property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the move privately funded by the King.
- Despite earlier suggestions of an immediate departure, Andrew has until the end of January to leave Royal Lodge, The Independent understands.
- The decision follows continued embarrassment to the monarchy due to Andrew's links with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and recent revelations.
- His name has been removed from the official roll of the peerage, prompting questions about his continued place in the line of succession.