Now King’s friend claims Andrew wouldn’t approve statements supporting abuse victims

Claims have been made about Andrew’s refusal to sign off statements from abuse survivors
Claims have been made about Andrew’s refusal to sign off statements from abuse survivors (Getty)
  • Claims suggest Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely refused to approve statements supporting abuse survivors, leading to their removal from official communications.
  • This follows King Charles and Queen Camilla publicly expressing sympathy for victims when Andrew's prince and Duke of York titles were removed.
  • Members of a US Congressional committee are pressuring Andrew to testify about his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's actions, with some suggesting a subpoena.
  • The Metropolitan Police previously decided against a full criminal investigation into sex abuse claims against Andrew in 2016, citing jurisdictional reasons.
  • Andrew is set to move from Royal Lodge to the King's Sandringham estate, receiving a private six-figure relocation payout and annual payment, but will lose most of his lease compensation due to repair costs.
