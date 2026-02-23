Australian PM backs removing Andrew from royal line of succession
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The arrest took place on his 66th birthday, with officers searching his Sandringham Estate home before he was released under investigation.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, stating his government would support any proposal to remove Andrew from the line of royal succession.
- Mr Albanese cited "grave allegations" that Australians take seriously, agreeing that the law must take its full course.
- Retired civil servants also alleged that Andrew used taxpayer money for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
