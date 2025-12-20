Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anger as Andrew Tate travels to Dubai for celebrity boxing match

Jess Phillips backs Labour plans to tackle influence of Andrew Tate
  • Keir Starmer is facing pressure to extradite influencer Andrew Tate to the UK to face rape charges, as he prepares for a celebrity boxing match in Dubai.
  • Tate and his brother Tristan are facing a series of 21 charges in the UK, including rape, assault, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution.
  • Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for the men, but agreed to allow separate court proceedings in Romania to be completed first.
  • Four women have also initiated civil action against Tate in Britain, accusing him of assault and rape.
  • Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and Labour MP Emily Darlington are among those urging the Prime Minister to facilitate Tate's arrest and extradition from Dubai.
