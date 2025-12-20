Anger as Andrew Tate travels to Dubai for celebrity boxing match
- Keir Starmer is facing pressure to extradite influencer Andrew Tate to the UK to face rape charges, as he prepares for a celebrity boxing match in Dubai.
- Tate and his brother Tristan are facing a series of 21 charges in the UK, including rape, assault, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution.
- Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for the men, but agreed to allow separate court proceedings in Romania to be completed first.
- Four women have also initiated civil action against Tate in Britain, accusing him of assault and rape.
- Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and Labour MP Emily Darlington are among those urging the Prime Minister to facilitate Tate's arrest and extradition from Dubai.