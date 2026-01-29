Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

2028 hopeful talks being blacklisted by Kamala Harris’s team in new memoir

Andrew Yang fails to answer Trump questions in bizarre interview
  • Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, claims Kamala Harris's team froze him out after he publicly urged Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.
  • Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021, alleges this was viewed as “disrespect” and prevented his engagement with Harris's campaign, despite his shift in support to her.
  • In excerpts from his forthcoming memoir, Yang criticizes the Democratic Party for punishing dissent and suggests Harris's campaign neglected men without college degrees.
  • He attributes Trump's political success to combining elements of politics, pro wrestling, and comedy, noting Trump's self-aggrandizing style appeals to voters, particularly men.
  • Yang also indicates a high likelihood of running for the Oval Office again in 2028, while Harris's team has not publicly responded to his claims.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in