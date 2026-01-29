Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Andy Burnham thinks he was best person to beat Reform in by-election

Manchester reacts to decision blocking Burnham from by-election
  • Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was blocked by Labour's National Executive Committee from standing in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • Burnham asserted he was uniquely positioned to defeat Reform UK in the constituency, arguing his candidacy was in Greater Manchester's best interests.
  • He denied his attempt to stand was an effort to undermine Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, despite widespread speculation of a potential leadership challenge.
  • The decision has deepened divisions within the Labour Party, with approximately 50 MPs reportedly signing a letter of objection.
  • The Gorton and Denton by-election is scheduled for 26 February, following the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne due to health reasons.
