Latest on Andy Burnham’s bid to become Labour MP and challenge Starmer

'Let Burnham choose whether to stand in by-election', says Labour deputy
  • Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has confirmed his intention to seek the Labour candidacy for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • His move is widely interpreted as a potential return to Parliament and a possible future leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
  • Burnham has formally requested permission from Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) to stand, stating he would support the government rather than undermine it.
  • The decision has ignited internal conflict within the Labour Party, with some MPs accusing him of a 'show of ego' and being 'on manoeuvres', while others warn against blocking his candidacy, fearing a backlash against Sir Keir.
  • Senior Labour figures, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, have publicly supported Burnham's right to stand, emphasising the importance of having all talent available to the party.
In full

