Burnham can be a Labour MP again but not yet, Starmer hints
- Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, is welcome to run as an MP in the next general election, despite recently blocking his bid for a by-election.
- Burnham was prevented from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election by the Labour Party's National Executive Committee, which voted eight to one against his request.
- The party stated the decision was made to avoid an "unnecessary election" to replace Burnham as mayor, whose current term concludes in May 2028.
- Sir Keir faces scrutiny over the decision, particularly as Labour now faces a challenging by-election against Reform UK and the Greens in a traditionally safe seat.
- The Prime Minister asserted that Labour is the only party capable of defeating Reform UK in the by-election, characterising the contest as a choice between Labour values and Reform's "toxic division."