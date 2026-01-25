Decision day as Starmer allies told not to block Andy Burnham’s MP bid
- A decision is anticipated today regarding Andy Burnham's eligibility to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- If selected, the Mayor of Greater Manchester could potentially return to Parliament and pose a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
- Mr Burnham has formally requested permission from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to contest the by-election.
- His supporters have cautioned against blocking his candidacy, labelling such an action as “outrageous” and indicative of “nasty factionalism”.
- Key Labour figures, including Sadiq Khan, Ed Miliband, and Lucy Powell, are advocating for local members to have the final say on their candidate.