Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andy Burnham’s Westminster comeback bid blocked

Mahmood: 'Voters won't forgive Labour psychodrama over Burnham'
  • Labour's leadership has blocked Andy Burnham from applying to become a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • The National Executive Committee (NEC), which includes Sir Keir Starmer, rebuffed Mr Burnham's application.
  • The decision is expected to anger Labour backbenchers and could potentially weaken Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.
  • Allies of Sir Keir were reportedly concerned that Mr Burnham's return to Westminster might pose a threat to his position.
  • Mr Burnham had written to the NEC, expressing his desire to run a “hopeful and unifying campaign” and pledging to support the government.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in